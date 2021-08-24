Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Financial Comparison

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79%

American Bank has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Bank and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.91%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.01 $44.67 million $2.52 11.40

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of American Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats American Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

