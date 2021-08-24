Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Erste Group to “Sell”

Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.30.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

