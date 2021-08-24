Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Erste Group to “Sell”

Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.30.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.