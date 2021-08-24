Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Boosted by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $709.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $644.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

