Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Align Technology by 65.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $697.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.52 and a 1-year high of $714.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

