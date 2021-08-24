Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $715.72

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $715.72 and last traded at $710.60, with a volume of 10654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $644.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

