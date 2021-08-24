Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.70

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 1433687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.