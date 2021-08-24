Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 960 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 471,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

