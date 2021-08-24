AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $215.73 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00796386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00099164 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

