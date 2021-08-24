AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,084.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $338,335.91 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

