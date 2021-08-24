Allworth Financial LP Takes $26,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

