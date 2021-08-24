Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

