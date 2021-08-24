Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

