Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 13,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 54,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

About Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

