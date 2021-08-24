Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,471.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

