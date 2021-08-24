American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.12.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $40.78 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.