American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 152.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE AMWL opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.