Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

