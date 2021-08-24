Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $243,000 in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

