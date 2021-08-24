Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

SNR stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

