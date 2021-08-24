Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,117 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $15,658,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.