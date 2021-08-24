Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000.

IDOG stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

