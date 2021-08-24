AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of DE opened at $362.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $202.66 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.