AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,450.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

