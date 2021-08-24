AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 17,977 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

