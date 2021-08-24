AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.39 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

DUK opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

