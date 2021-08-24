AMG National Trust Bank Has $738,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

