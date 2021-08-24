AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

