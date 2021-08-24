Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

KOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ KOR opened at $3.02 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

