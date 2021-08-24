Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). iCAD also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,081,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

