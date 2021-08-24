Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kirby reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 81.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 96.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

