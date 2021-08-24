Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.61 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,851,220. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $476.78 on Friday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.