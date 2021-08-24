Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $5.23 on Tuesday, reaching $608.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,230. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $641.54. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

