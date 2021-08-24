Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

