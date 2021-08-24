Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.