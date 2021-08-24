Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $849.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.