Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

FIVE opened at $227.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $230.13.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

