Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.58). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,532. The stock has a market cap of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

