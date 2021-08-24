Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.