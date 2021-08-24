Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

