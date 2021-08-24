Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

SMPL stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $135,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

