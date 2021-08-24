Analysts Set Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Target Price at $20.85

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

EFGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Eiffage stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

