Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Price Target at $139.00

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,261. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 316,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

