Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $60.00

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 12,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.