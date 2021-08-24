Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $11.80

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

REPYY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

