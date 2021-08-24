Analysts Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Target Price at $640.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $39.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $729.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $332.24 and a 12-month high of $733.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $575.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

