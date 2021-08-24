Analyzing Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.28 $6.01 million N/A N/A Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.85 $40.83 million $2.64 13.55

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.74%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Arrow Financial 33.86% 14.78% 1.31%

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded on 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, MI.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

