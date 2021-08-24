Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 10,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.67. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

