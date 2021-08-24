Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,001. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.