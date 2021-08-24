Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 83 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.