Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after buying an additional 239,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

