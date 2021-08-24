Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 575,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 2,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.